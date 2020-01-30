Lizzo Rented Out A Strip Club And Shared Her Adventures In A Wild Instagram Update

Pop star Lizzo delighted her 7.8 million Instagram followers with a wild update, in which she captured her adventures following the Grammy Awards. The talented queen won three Grammy Awards this year, according to NPR, and she opted to celebrate by renting out Crazy Girls strip club for her team in order to have a night on the town.

The curvaceous superstar kicked things off with a post in which she was the focal point. She rocked a bold, zebra-print dress that draped over her curves. The dress featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted some cleavage and scandalously high slits on either side that allowed her to show off her legs. Lizzo paired the dress with some blue boots, and matching gloves complete with bold feather details at the elbows. Despite being indoors, Lizzo had a pair of sunglasses on, and flashed the camera a smile as she held up a pink bedazzled money gun. Bills were scattered on the floor around her and a bottle of Absolut Juice was chilling in a bucket of ice water on a nearby table.

The second snap showcased Lizzo busting a move with Lil Nas X by her side, and the duo watched a group of girls shaking their curves to the music.

Lizzo finished off the post with a few snaps from the club, including a picture in which she posed in front of one of the club’s stripper poles. Although she appeared to be having a blast, in the caption of the post, Lizzo clarified that the Instagram update was an advertisement for Absolut Vodka.

The pop star’s fans went wild over the insane update, and it racked up over 71,200 likes within just 20 minutes, including a like from actress Busy Philipps. It also received nearly 500 comments in that same time span, as fans weighed in on Lizzo’s adventures.

“A Queen!” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Another follower called Lizzo a “gosh dang icon.”

“Let’s eat hot Cheetos and drink wine together,” another fan added.

One follower couldn’t help but reference a lyric from one of Lizzo’s hit songs, and said “BLAME IT ON THE JUICE!”

While her ensemble for the strip club was fun and flirty, the bombshell rocked a much more glamorous look on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. As The Inquisitr reported, Lizzo cloaked her curves in a strapless white gown with a white fur wrap for an absolutely breathtaking all-white Versace vibe.