Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Are Leasing Out Their Sprawling Hollywood Hills Property

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy are looking to bring in some extra cash.

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and her husband Shameless actor William H. Macy have decided to lease out part of their sprawling Hollywood Hills property. The residence in question is not their actual home where they currently live, thus the buyer won’t be sharing close space with the famous couple. Rather, it’s the $3.8 million mansion next door that the couple also own that they will be renting out, according to Yahoo! News.

Huffman and Macy bought their current residence back in 1998. They then purchased the mid-century style home next door to them in 2012. The couple is apparently not currently using the extra home and are looking to make some extra cash with a new tenant. Whoever moves in will be dropping a significant amount of money, with the current rent set at a whopping $16,500 a month.

The home is nothing short of grandiose, sitting at 1.1 acres and boasting plenty of state of the art features. The property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen, a pool complete with decks and patios, a sauna, screening room, and of course plenty of windows for enjoying the beautiful California view outside.

It’s not especially surprising that Macy and Huffman would be interesting in making a little extra money. Huffman has not been working on any acting roles since she was arrested for her involvement in the college admissions scandal this past year. She pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, to have her daughter Sophia’s SAT exams corrected so she would score higher on the exam. At the time, her daughter did not know of what she had done.

Huffman received a relatively light sentence including a fine, community service, a year of probation and less than a week in jail.

The debacle does not seem to have affected her daughter Sophia’s ability to go after the career of her dreams, even though it has taken a slightly different turn. Sophia did not end up going to college but did recently land a part in the sci-fi show, The Twilight Zone, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

According to Macy, Sophia and Huffman are still working on making amends after all the legal drama.