Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring Romper

Lindsey Pelas gave her 9 million Instagram followers the content they were looking for: an Instagram slideshow of the model in a skintight denim romper that showed off all of her curves.

Lindsey posted the two-photo set on Wednesday, January 29, and she dazzled in the pictures, letting her sun-kissed skin and ample bust do the talking.

In the first image, the model looked off to the side and had her mouth open, as if she were mid-sentence. She wore a denim wrap jumpsuit with the collar popped and the neckline a plunging deep V. The neckline was so low-cut, in fact, that it almost reached down to her navel. The outfit accentuated her voluptuous cleavage, which almost spilled out of the top. She clenched the matching denim belt in her hands.

In the second picture, the blond bombshell showed off her toned arms. In this shot, she looked upwards as she posed with her hands on either side of her body. She lifted one arm up against her head, her hand mussing up her hair, making it even more voluminous. She held her other hand against her hip, her arm jutting out at the elbow. The lush, tropical background behind her made her medium-wash romper stand out even more.

The romper Lindsey is wearing here appears to be the same ensemble that she recently shared on her Instagram story, as the outfit features the same low-cut neckline, fabric, style, and rolled-up sleeves.

In these pictures, the Louisiana-born model wore her platinum locks down and wavy, and they reached past her shoulders. Her hair had a slight ombre effect, as her brown roots seemed to show through the blond at the crown of her head.

Her makeup looked flawless; her dark brows were arched and shaped to perfection. Her black lashes were coated with mascara and fanned out upwards, showing off her sea-green eyes. Her tanned skin was brushed with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. She wore a cocoa-colored liner to line her pout, and she filled it in with a rose-colored, matte finish.

She wore diamond studs in her ears, and a sheer, sand-colored polish on her nails.

Lindsey’s Instagram followers loved her look, and immediately flocked to the comment section to compliment the “genetically gifted” model.

“You look beautiful as usual,” one fan wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“Flawless as usual,” fawned another. “Nobody compares to you and all that beauty the lord blessed you with.”

“Absolute perfection,” said one user.

Another fan summed up all of the comments in one sentence.

“You are a miracle of nature,” they wrote.