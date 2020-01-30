Amber Alert Issued In Florida For Missing 1-Week-Old Baby Andrew Caballeiro

The mystery over the disappearance of a 1-week-old baby has deepened after police found the body of the man who they believed had the boy with him. According to CNN, officials had earlier issued an Amber Alert across Florida to locate 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro, who has been missing since Tuesday.

According to officials from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Andrew went missing on the same day police recovered the bodies of three women from the house that the infant was staying. The women were later identified as Arlety Garcia Valdes, 40; Isabela Valdes, 60; and Lina Gonzalez, 84.

Investigators have not revealed the relationship of the deceased women with the child.

The infant’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, who was also missing at the time, was named as a suspect in the killings and was even thought to be the person behind the baby’s apparent abduction. Ernesto’s relationship with the women also remains unclear at this time.

On Wednesday, the case became murkier after officials found the body of Ernesto inside a Chevrolet Express van off Interstate 75 in Blanton, Pasco County, more than 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. Ernesto had reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials from the Pasco County Police Department were not able to locate the infant inside the vehicle in which his father’s body was found. They did, however, find a baby pacifier inside, which indicated the presence of a child. Officials also noted that a pickax was missing from inside the vehicle.

According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, all possible steps were taken to locate the missing infant.

“Our detectives continue to work tirelessly on this tragic case as we desperately seek any information on the whereabouts of this innocent baby. I urge anyone with any information that may help, to contact 9-1-1 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS immediately.”

#AMBERALERT issued for 1-week-old baby from #Dade County. The child may be in the company of Ernesto Caballeiro, a white-hispanic male, 49 years old. They may be traveling in a 2001, white Chevrolet Express, FL tag number HETY13. pic.twitter.com/jGskzGwiL4 — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeWINKNews) January 29, 2020

Officials have also received a tipoff, which indicated that Ernesto was seen with a blonde woman inside the vehicle. Investigators have begun efforts to identify this woman and to determine if the location where the van was found was also a meeting place for the duo.

The witness, whose name has not been disclosed, is reportedly also helping authorities draw a sketch of the blonde woman allegedly seen inside the van.

Earlier, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office also shared images of the van in which Ernesto’s body was found. They are hopeful of receiving information around the van’s travels before Ernesto turned the gun on himself.

The Sherrif also made a fervent appeal to the public, and to the blonde woman asking for their cooperation in locating the missing baby.