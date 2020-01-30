Gianna Bryant Basketball Video Goes Viral After Vanessa Makes Instagram Account Public

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vanessa, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, has recently set her Instagram account to public. As a result of this, a video of her daughter, Gianna, who also died in the same helicopter crash that claimed her father, has since gone viral.

Since the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday morning, where Kobe, Gianna, and seven other people were killed, Vanessa has kept a low profile. However, on Wednesday, that changed when her Instagram suddenly went from private to public. In an instant, fans of the basketballer could now see previously hidden footage of Kobe and his daughter, already touted to be one of the greatest basketballers in the making, according to LeBron James.

News of the public account spread and fans flocked to Instagram in order to view new images of the family. As a result of this, one video, in particular, has gone viral.

Vanessa has many pictures and videos showing Gianna — or Gigi — playing basketball on her Instagram account. A lot of this footage is shown at the Mamba Sports Academy, which was Kobe’s passion project and also helped young athletes. However, one video has captured the hearts of everyone.

The short video shows Gianna playing basketball at the academy and the bittersweet moment captured forever in time as the world now mourns her loss.

Vanessa has captioned it, “Gigi Bryant class of 2024,” and used the hashtag #Mambacita, a pet name that Kobe often used for Gigi. The caption is likely a reference to when her daughter would have graduated, an event that will no longer happen thanks to her tragically early demise.

In the clip, Gianna is seen on the court and alongside her teammates. Several shots are spliced together as she moves around the court and takes shots at the hoop. During the clip, which was made by Made Hoops, there is a brief moment when a scene of her father performing the same action is overlaid on the image of Gigi, making the video even more poignant. Haunting music plays over the short clip and the effect of snowflakes falling has been added also.

Prior to Vanessa opening up her Instagram account, she had 1.5 million followers. However, since going public, she has garnered 4.5 million followers. Her images and videos have also gathered a multitude more likes than before and the heartbreaking viral video of Gianna has gone from 43,300 likes earlier in the day to 4.7 million likes at the time of publication.