Gianna Bryant Basketball Video Goes Viral After Vanessa Makes Instagram Account Public

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, has recently set her Instagram account to public. As a result of this, a video of their daughter Gianna, who also died in the same helicopter crash that claimed her father, has since gone viral.

Since the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday morning, where Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven other people were killed, Vanessa has kept a low profile. However, on Wednesday, that changed when her Instagram suddenly went from private to public. In an instant, fans of the NBA icon could now see previously unseen footage of Kobe and his daughter, whom Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had touted to be one of the greatest female basketball players in the making.

Vanessa has many pictures and videos showing Gianna — or Gigi — playing basketball on her Instagram account. A lot of this footage is shown at the Mamba Sports Academy, which was Kobe Bryant’s passion project and also helped young athletes. However, one clip has captured the hearts of everyone.

The short video shows Gianna playing basketball at the academy and the bittersweet moment captured forever in time as the world now mourns her loss.

In the caption, Vanessa referenced what would have been Gianna’s high school graduating class, adding the hashtag “Mambacita,” a pet name that Kobe often used for his eldest daughter.

In the clip, Gianna is on the court playing and alongside her teammates. Several shots are spliced together as she moves around the court and takes shots at the hoop. During the clip, which was created by Made Hoops, there is a brief moment when a scene of her father performing the same action is overlaid on the image of Gigi, making the post even more poignant. Haunting music plays over the short clip, with an effect of snowflakes falling added as well.

Prior to Vanessa opening up her Instagram account, she had 1.5 million followers. However, since going public, she has garnered an additional 3 million. Her images and videos have also gathered a multitude more likes than before, and the heartbreaking viral video of Gianna has gone from 43,300 likes earlier in the day to 4.7 million likes at the time of publication.