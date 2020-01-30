Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Glutes In Hot Pink Leggings For At-Home Workout Video

Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan showed her fans some exercises that they can do to build their glutes at home in the latest video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pair of hot pink leggings and a cropped black tank top, Ashleigh kicked things off with a jump squat variation during which she assumed a kneeling position after each rep.

The second video saw her perform a series of reverse lunges into leg raises. She did leg raises in the next video as well but in that clip, she got on her hands and knees for the diagonal version of the exercise. She added a bright blue resistance band for the fourth and last clip when she ended the circuit with banded side steps.

In the comments section, fans seemed appreciative of the workout demonstration.

“Just finished my workout but now I wanna do this!” one fan said before adding a laughing crying face emoji to the comment. “My butt will be on [fire emoji]”

Another commenter vouched for the difficulty of the workout.

“Omg, that first exercise is KILLER,” they said. “My trainer would have me do these when I first started getting back into the gym and I could barely do 10 without dying.”

Ashleigh’s cat Mila got some commentary as well.

“I feel like I’m more of the cat in this scenario than anything,” another Instagram user added.

“Does Mila ever try to swipe at you when you’re working out, or does she know better by now? Haha,” another asked. Ashleigh saw the comment and said that Mila had tried to distract her with a swipe during a couple of workouts in the past.

But others had some suggestions for future videos. One commenter said that they’d prefer to see at-home workout without jumping. Ashleigh hasn’t responded to the suggestion, as of this writing.

Ashleigh focused mostly on her lower body in her last at-home workout series as well. In those December Instagram uploads, she did lying down froggers, lunges with kickbacks and an exercise called the dead bug, which as the name implies resembles the motion of stomping an insect.

She did one exercise that targeted the upper body though: the incline push up, during which Mila the cat casually stole the show by strolling under Ashleigh in a green Christmas-themed hat.

Much like the most recent post on her page Mila and Ashleigh got lots of feedback from the fans in the comment section. Over 60,000 admirers also showed their appreciation by hitting the like button.