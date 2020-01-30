‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Impossibly Tiny Monokini

Jasmine Sanders gave her 3.7 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a smoking hot new video that proved hard to be ignored.

The latest eye-popping addition to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s account was shared on Wednesday and was an instant hit with her horde of fans. It included a short clip of the babe standing in front of tall stalks of bright green grass as the golden sunshine spilled over her flawless physique. She appeared to be hard at work on another project — possibly the upcoming addition of the bikini-clad publication — as she was seen striking a variety of poses in an impossibly tiny monokini that left very little to the imagination.

Jasmine sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty one-piece that nearly resembled a bikini and did way more showing than covering up. The scandalous swimwear featured thin shoulder straps that showcased the babe’s toned arms, as well as minuscule, triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. This, however, was only the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display.

The lower half of the stunner’s swimsuit covered only what was necessary, upping the ante of her look even more. Its daringly high-cut design showcased her long, sculpted legs, while its dangerously cheeky style left her pert derriere exposed in its entirety — though her millions of follower hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. Meanwhile, its thin straps crisscrossed at her rib cage and fell high across her pelvis to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Jasmine kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her impressive physique to take center stage. Her signature blond tresses — which earned her the nickname “Golden Barbie” among her fans — were worn down in their natural curls and fell messily around her face. As for her beauty, the model rocked a minimal amount of makeup that included a nude lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing the bikini babe’s latest social media appearance some love. It has already been viewed over 25,000 times and racked up more than 7,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to Instagram, and those numbers continue to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Jasmine’s jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful and hot,” one person wrote.

Another called Jasmine a “work of art.”

“All I see is perfection,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Jasmine has shown some skin on her Instagram page. In another recent upload, the social media sensation flaunted her voluptuous assets in a skimpy red bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the snaps over 91,000 likes.