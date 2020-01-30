Aussie Trainer Kayla Itsines Sizzles In Orange Sports Bra & Tight Leggings

Aussie fitness trainer Kayla Itsines tantalized her 12.1 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a brightly colored athletic outfit. The ensemble showcased her toned physique to perfection.

In the snap, Kayla posed in a clean, modern workout studio. The ceiling featured white beams with lights along them, and wooden floors. Kayla took out her cell phone to snap a selfie in the large mirror, and to flaunt her chiselled body. Kayla rocked a bright orange sports bra with a neckline that dipped low in the front, showing some skin. She paired the sexy sports bra with skintight leggings in the same bold orange hue. The leggings clung to Kayla’s curves, from her taut thighs to her toned calves. Her sculpted shoulders and upper arms were also on display in the sporty ensemble.

Kayla finished the look off with a pair of crisp white sneakers, and no other accessories. The fit beauty from Australia pulled her brunette locks up in a sleek high ponytail, and had a smile on her face as she captured the selfie for her eager followers. Her makeup in the shot was natural, accentuating her beauty without being too heavy for a sweat session. The fitness trainer is known for her Bikini Body Guide program, and her svelte physique looks swimwear-ready at all times.

The brunette bombshell paired the stunning snap with a caption in which she expressed her excitement about an upcoming live stream she was planning with her fans on the forum for her workout app.

Kayla’s fans couldn’t get enough of the bold workout gear, especially the way Kayla’s toned physique looked in the outfit, and the post received over 20,700 likes within just five hours. Many of Kayla’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update.

One follower was a huge fan of the bold orange hue, and commented “I adore this color on you.”

Passion for orange seemed to be popular amongst her fan base, and another follower said “love the color! So bright and vibrant.”

“Orange looks amazing on you!!” another fan commented.

“I adore that outfit, I could not pull it off but amazing colour!!!!!” another fan added.

Kayla frequently flaunts her incredible physique for her eager fans on Instagram. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kayla shared a series of videos demonstrating a workout. The fit Aussie rocked a baby blue sports bra and a pair of tiny shorts for the Instagram update, and her fans couldn’t get enough.