State Police Notified Fotis Dulos’ Relatives Of His Death, Not Realizing He Was Still Alive

Fotis Dulos is the accused killer of his estranged wife, missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos. Late in the day on Tuesday, it was revealed that Fotis had reportedly attempted suicide and was in the hospital in critical condition. However, a mix-up led authorities to believe Fotis was already dead. Thus, his relatives in Greece in addition to Jennifer’s family were alerted of his believed passing, according to The CT Post.
Fotis was discovered in the garage of his Farmington, Connecticut home inside of a running vehicle, thus appearing to kill himself through the inhalation of carbon monoxide, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where he currently remains, clinging for his life. At this time, a device called a hyperbaric chamber is being used to pump oxygen into Fotis’ brain. At this point it’s not possible to tell whether or not he will be able to survive or what sort of brain function he’ll have if he does recover.
At the time in which Jennifer’s family were informed of Fotis’ believed death, it was Carrie Luft, a spokeswoman for the family who responded, saying only that it “would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time.”
Meanwhile, Fotis’ lawyer Norm Pattis also spoke out regarding the incident.
“This is a shocking and truly sad day. My heart goes out to his children and his family. It’s just a horrible day,” he said.
DEDICATED WEBSITE AND E-MAIL CREATED IN THE SEARCH FOR JENNIFER DULOS On May 24, 2019, at approximately 6:59 PM, the New Canaan Police Department received a report of a missing person. The missing person was identified as Jennifer Dulos (“Jennifer”), age 50, a New Canaan resident and mother of five children. Since receiving the initial call that Jennifer was missing on May 24, 2019, the New Canaan Police Department Patrol Division and Investigative Section in partnership with the Connecticut State Police Western District and Central District Major Crime Squads, with the assistance of Federal Law Enforcement Agencies, and other Connecticut law enforcement agencies, worked around the clock to locate Jennifer by exploring all leads and tips. This law enforcement team launched both a missing person investigation and a criminal investigation, and they have worked together throughout the State of Connecticut. Information from the public has aided the progress of this investigation. Investigators have received over 310 tips regarding the disappearance of Jennifer and nearly 75 responses with video surveillance from homes or businesses. In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, to further gather information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance we now have a dedicated e-mail FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and website www.FindJenniferDulos.com We urge everyone with information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance to contact us. We will not rest until we find Jennifer. #findjenniferdulos #newcanaanpolice #townofnewcanaan
One of Fotis’ other attorneys, William Murray, was especially disheartened by the news as he wanted to ensure that Fotis had the chance to exercise his right to a court date.
“From our conversations day to day, from what I know, he’s a fighter. It’s very unfortunate. It does give you some idea of what the stress of going through something like this can do to a person. I am very saddened, because at the end of the day, everyone deserves their day in court.”
Jennifer and Fotis had been estranged at the time of his disappearance but the pair shared six children five children together whom they were fighting for custody over. The kids have not had any contact with their father and have been living with their grandmother, Jennifer’s mother Gloria Farber, in New York City.
In addition to murder and kidnapping charges, Fotis has also been charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. The body of Jennifer has not yet been discovered.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.