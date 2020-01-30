State Police Notified Fotis Dulos’ Relatives Of His Death, Not Realizing He Was Still Alive

Fotis Dulos' relatives in Greece were told was dead when he was in fact still alive but in critical condition.

Fotis Dulos is the accused killer of his estranged wife, missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos. Late in the day on Tuesday, it was revealed that Fotis had reportedly attempted suicide and was in the hospital in critical condition. However, a mix-up led authorities to believe Fotis was already dead. Thus, his relatives in Greece in addition to Jennifer’s family were alerted of his believed passing, according to The CT Post.

Fotis was discovered in the garage of his Farmington, Connecticut home inside of a running vehicle, thus appearing to kill himself through the inhalation of carbon monoxide, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where he currently remains, clinging for his life. At this time, a device called a hyperbaric chamber is being used to pump oxygen into Fotis’ brain. At this point it’s not possible to tell whether or not he will be able to survive or what sort of brain function he’ll have if he does recover.

At the time in which Jennifer’s family were informed of Fotis’ believed death, it was Carrie Luft, a spokeswoman for the family who responded, saying only that it “would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time.”

Meanwhile, Fotis’ lawyer Norm Pattis also spoke out regarding the incident.

“This is a shocking and truly sad day. My heart goes out to his children and his family. It’s just a horrible day,” he said.

One of Fotis’ other attorneys, William Murray, was especially disheartened by the news as he wanted to ensure that Fotis had the chance to exercise his right to a court date.

“From our conversations day to day, from what I know, he’s a fighter. It’s very unfortunate. It does give you some idea of what the stress of going through something like this can do to a person. I am very saddened, because at the end of the day, everyone deserves their day in court.”

Jennifer and Fotis had been estranged at the time of his disappearance but the pair shared six children five children together whom they were fighting for custody over. The kids have not had any contact with their father and have been living with their grandmother, Jennifer’s mother Gloria Farber, in New York City.

In addition to murder and kidnapping charges, Fotis has also been charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. The body of Jennifer has not yet been discovered.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.