‘Vikings’ Season 6: Bjorn Makes A Decision Regarding Ingrid

Bjorn must make a decision regarding his infidelity in Season 6 of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Resurrection”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in last week’s episode of Vikings, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) learned of her husband’s infidelity. While viewers expected her wrath, Gunnhild instead offered Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) a surprising proposal.

The Daily Express points out that rather than get mad at Bjorn or his mistress, Ingrid (Lucy Martin), she suggested that Bjorn take her on as a second wife. After all, in the Viking culture at the time, this was not unheard of, nor was it particularly shunned.

While Bjorn didn’t make a decision at the time, in this week’s episode of Vikings it is revealed that Bjorn did decide to take Gunnhild up on the offer and marry Ingrid.

During the episode, the wedding is shown. Gunnhild is seen during the ceremony as all three are all tied together in matrimony. In addition, she takes Ingrid aside to talk to her about being a wife of Bjorn, who she considers to be a demigod.

Gunnhild appears stoic and completely on board with the fact that her husband is now taking on a second bride. When Erik (Eric Johnson) questions her about the situation, she responds by saying that he should not assume to know her true feelings.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Later, during the episode, she also encourages Bjorn to visit with Ingrid on their wedding night. At first, Bjorn appears conflicted. However, he does eventually go to Ingrid in order to consummate the new marriage.

While viewers are led to believe that Gunnhild is happy with the union, by the end of the episode, the truth is revealed. After Bjorn goes to be with Ingrid, Gunnhild, who is lying in bed, begins to cry. It is likely that although Bjorn’s first wife appears outwardly alright with the new arrangement, especially considering it is not shunned as it is in the present day, she still cannot hide her real feelings — at least from herself.

As yet, it is unclear how this story will unfold. However, the potential is always there that conflict will arise as a result of Gunnhild’s suppressed feelings. Of course, viewers will have to wait until next week’s episode of Vikings in order to find out more about the situation.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 p.m.