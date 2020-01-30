Brazilian Beauty Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In Neon Bikini Bottoms & Powerpuff Girls Top

Brazilian beauty, Bruna Rangel Lima, shared a sizzling new Instagram photo today. She wore a crop tank featuring the Powerpuff Girls along with a pair of neon bikini bottoms.

The top had thin straps and a straight neckline. The writing on it was in Japanese, with the cartoon name in pink and blue. The three main characters were seen placing their hands together. Plus, she wore an equally eye-catching pair of bikini bottoms. These had very high, thick straps that rested high on her hips. They featured bright yellow and neon patterns against a black backdrop. She noted in the tags that the outfit was from Fashion Nova.

Bruna sat upright on a gray lounge chair for the shot. She propped herself up with her arms. She extended her left leg in front, and bent her right knee. She glanced over at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face — she also tilted her head slightly to the right. Her pose left her toned midriff on full display.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part. Her straight locks were brushed on either side of her chest. She accessorized with a short necklace and multiple rings. Plus, she sported her usual nose ring.

The stunner wore a dusting of dark eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. Her neon orange manicure popped in the shot.

Behind her was a closed sun umbrella and green, leafy foliage. There was also a white, plastic side table that was empty. The image was taken on a day with bright blue skies peeking through a mass of clouds. Ocean waters peeked through in the photo.

This update was geotagged in Boca Raton, Florida.

The model’s many supporters took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the picture.

“Looking fantastic as always,” observed a fan.

“You are absolutely stunning!” gushed a follower.

“Like those bikini bottoms. Definitely a Miami vibe to it!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“You make my day,” wrote a fourth social media user.

Previously on January 16, the bombshell shared another update where she wore a pair of bikini bottoms and a crop top. The swimsuit was bright red with side tassels. Her shirt was white with short sleeves. It featured a Chinese-inspired design with traditional architecture.

“Thank You Enjoy,” it read.

The video clip showed Bruna standing outside in front of a wooden fence. Beyond that were a ton of trees and plants. Sunlight streamed through.