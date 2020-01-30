‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ubbe Meets A Stranger With A Familiar Name

Ubbe continues his search for Floki in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Resurrection”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the last episode of Vikings saw Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and his wife, Torvi (Georgia Hirst) leaving Norway and traveling to Iceland in order to search for Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard). When they arrived there, they were welcomed by Kjetill Flatnose’s (Adam Copeland) family. However, the search for their dear friend had not yet commenced.

In Episode 9, Ubbe quickly comes into contact with Othere (Ray Stevenson), the mysterious wanderer that Kjetill had told him about previously. As the pair talk, it becomes apparent that Othere has traveled to yet another strange country which he calls the “golden land.” Ubbe seems eager to travel there in the hope of finding his missing friend.

Eventually, the voyage is agreed upon but the audience discovers that there may be more to this new character than what initially presents. After Ubbe leaves, Kjetill tells Othere that Ubbe does not need to know of everything.

While Kjetill and Othere try to keep their secrets, Ubbe does eventually find out more about the character.

During the latest episode of Vikings, Torvi goes into labor and it is a breech birth. While it seems like the beloved shieldmaiden will die, Othere starts praying over her and a miracle occurs. The child is not only born safely after that, but Torvi survives as well. To celebrate, Ubbe names his new son, Ragnar, after his own father.

Ubbe speaks to Othere and reveals that he knows Latin and that the character had been using a Christian prayer over his wife. It is then that the discovery is made that Othere was once a Christian monk. At this point, a surprising twist is also revealed. Prior to taking the name Othere, this character was actually called Athelstan.

Viewers will know this name from earlier seasons of Vikings. Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) once had a friend who was also a Christian monk called Athelstan (George Blagden). While these two characters are not the same — since the first Athelstan was killed by Floki — it certainly gave Ubbe pause since these character names seem, once again, tied together.

As a result of this, it will be interesting to see how this storyline will unfold. Of course, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of Vikings in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 p.m.