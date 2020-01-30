‘Vikings’ Season 6: Hvitserk Discovers A Surprising Ally In Episode 9

Cast out by his half-brother Bjorn, Hvitserk finds help in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Resurrection”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) narrowly escaped being burned alive at the stake in last week’s episode of Vikings. His half-brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), set the troubled character free even though he had killed his mother, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). There was a catch, though: banishment. And, considering Hvitserk’s addictions and health issues, this seemed like a death sentence.

However, the latest episode of Vikings showed a surprising result. As pointed out by the Daily Express, it seemed possible that Hvitserk might survive this banishment and wind up in Kiev, where his brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) currently lives.

Episode 9 then showed Rus raiders close to Kattegat and with Ivar leading these raids, Hvitserk was quickly discovered and rescued before the elements could take his life. Taking Hvitserk with him, Ivar returned to Kiev. During the trip there, Ivar questioned his brother about why he kept following him but Hvitserk remained secretive about his answer.

Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) appeared glad to have another Viking under his wing as this will likely give him further knowledge of Scandinavia. It will also give him more current information about the political climate since Ivar has been absent from the location for so long.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Ivar appeared to be glad to see his brother once more. However, he was also cautious, already discussing their other brothers and speaking of how they have tried to poison Hvitserk’s mind regarding him. Whether Hvitserk believes this or not, remains to be seen.

While it seems like Hvitserk has jumped ship yet again regarding his alliance, many fans are hoping that he is merely seeking revenge over the brother who murdered his girlfriend.

In Season 5 of Vikings, Ivar, who was then the ruler of Kattegat, had Thora (Eve Connolly) killed because she and her family were opposed to his leadership. Since then, Hvitserk has struggled with addiction regarding the loss of her.

Over the course of Season 6, Hvitserk has been very clear over his desire to see his brother killed as retribution for Thora’s death. As a result of this, many fans suspect Hvitserk of pretending to be an ally with Ivar once more in order to kill him. Of course, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of Vikings in order to find out more about this storyline.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 p.m.