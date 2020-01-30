‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Hits The Beach In Miami Ahead Of Production On Season 15

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is in town with Kelly Dodd.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was just spotted strutting her stuff in a bikini on the beach in Miami with her husband, Sean Burke.

With filming on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County set to begin in the coming weeks, Braunwyn stunned in a white and peach two-piece, which she paired with a floppy hat and several bracelets.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail on January 29, the mother of seven showed off her impressive body as husband Sean was seen alongside her in red and white swim trunks.

While the outlet noted that Braunwyn was spending time away from her Bravo co-stars, she was actually in town to attend the birthday festivities of Kelly Dodd’s fiancé, Rick Leventhal, who turned 60 on January 24, and has been featured in several of Dodd’s social media posts throughout the past several days.

In one particular photo of Braunwyn, a large tattoo reading, “Goddess,” was seen on her back, along with several flowers and a crown. In another image, Braunwyn appeared to be making her way back to her hotel in a pink coverup as she carried a pair of yellow flip-flops and what appeared to be a sunglass case.

Sean also showed off a tattoo of the American flag on his arm while wearing a bulky necklace.

Braunwyn was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County last year for Season 14 and quickly caught the attention of fans with her large family and revelations about her unconventional marriage to Sean, which has included a number of threesomes. However, when it comes to the show’s 15th season, she has yet to be confirmed for a return.

Although Braunwyn did post a photo of a camera crew at her house on her Instagram Stories earlier this month, Andy Cohen has since revealed on Twitter that filming has not yet begun on the new season.

As fans will recall, longtime cast member Vicki Gunvalson, who announced her exit from the show earlier this month, took aim at Braunwyn’s racy behavior at the Season 14 reunion special and continued to slam her for allegedly being “filthy” on episodes of the Bravo reality series.

“I do not agree with the behavior of the new cast member and it’s my opinion which [I] am entitled to. Do you agree with her filthy behavior?” she wrote to a fan on Instagram who accused her of being homophobic, per The Inquisitr.