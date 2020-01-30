Instagram Vixen Alexa Dellanos Channels Her ‘Mermaid Energy’ While Rocking A Curve-Hugging Bodysuit

Blond bombshell Alexa Dellanos dressed to kill in a white bodysuit while visiting Papi Steak, a trendy steakhouse in Miami Beach, Florida. She shared a saucy pic in front of the restaurant’s floral backdrop on her Instagram earlier this evening. She tagged the restaurant and David “Papi” Einhorn in her post.

Alexa posed for the snap with her booty popped and a fierce modelesque expression on her gorgeous face. The stunner left one hand on the curve of her booty, which the snug-fitting material of her outfit accentuated. The bodysuit had a built-in cutout that flaunted her flat abs, too. While she didn’t expose any cleavage, it did appear that the stunner went braless beneath the semi-sheer fabric.

The sultry goddess glammed it up for her evening out, rocking what appeared to be false lashes and dramatic winged eyeliner. She adorned her bottom waterlines with a light blue liner and also drew dark eyeliner onto her creases. The beauty also perfectly sculpted her eyebrows. Aside from her eyes, her lips looked fantastic, filled in with a pretty coral shade of lip gloss. She completed her makeup look with subtly contoured cheeks.

To accessorize, the blonde kept things relatively simple with a gold wristwatch and a silver ring. She may have worn earrings, but if so, they were obscured by her voluminous main of wave golden locks, which cascaded down her back. Alexa also sported shimmering silver fingernails, filed into a pointed shape. They looked freshly manicured.

In under two hours, the image racked up over 23,000 likes and more than 200 comments. Fans from across the globe took to the vixen’s comments section to shower Alexa in praise. Several fans left peach emoji, referring to the hottie’s voluptuous behind.

“Mermaids are real,” said one user, responding to Alexa’s caption.

“Love the liner on your lids!” complimented another admirer, appreciating her daring and stylish makeup decision.

“This gotta be a top 5 pic of yours,” gushed a third user, adding an okay hand emoji to their remark.

“Shakira vibes,” chimed in a fourth fan.

A few days ago, Alexa modeled a bold strapless dress by Fashion Nova that showed off all of her fantastic curves. While in her latest post, she went for a mermaid vibe, she sought to express her inner “black swan” in her previous post, and she succeeded. The black bodycon gown fit her body like a glove and accentuated her killer figure.