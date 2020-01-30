Chanel Iman Poses In A Black Swimsuit While On A Beach Vacation

Chanel Iman recently posted on her Instagram page and showed off her beach body to her 2 million followers.

The runway model stunned on her feed in a black swimsuit while on vacation with her husband, New York Giants player Sterling Shepard and their friends. The two parents are in Antigua & Barbuda for their getaway.

In the post, which was shared on Wednesday, January 29, Iman is wearing a black, one-piece swimsuit while enjoying her time at the beach. The swimsuit has two thick shoulder straps and a gold band in the middle of it. The mother of two is posing with her knees in the sand and her body facing upright. She is also rocking a small smile as she looks directly at the camera.

Iman decided to accessorize the look with a bag that matches her swimsuit. She is seen with a black and gold Chanel bag wrapped around her waist in the photo. As far as her face and hair, Iman decided to go with simplicity for each. Her post shows that she has a bare face for the photo-op. Iman also has her long, black hair pinned back on one side, with the other side of her hair blowing in the wind. Fans of the model can also see that her nails are painted a soft pink color in the photo.

Iman’s post was well-received by her plethora of fans. The model received more than 20,000 likes on her photo and more than 100 c0mments from her fans.

“Yasss mama,” one fan wrote.

“Dang girl. Your snapback game is strong!!!” another one exclaimed.

“Chanel in Chanel,” one follower pointed out.

The steamy photo from Iman comes one month after she and Shepard welcomed their second daughter- Cassie Snow Shepard. In her comments, she received praise from many of her fans who were impressed by how amazing her body looks shortly after giving birth. Just one year prior to having Cassie, Iman had her first daughter, Cali Clay Shepard. Months after having Cali, Iman shared with Essence how she dealt with the pressure to have her pre-baby body, especially as a prominent figure in the fashion industry.

“It is difficult to ‘snapback.’ Eating healthy is definitely key. I worked out twice a day, and I would go to Soul Cycle every day along with having a trainer come to my house three to four times a week.”

According to TMZ, Iman and Shepard joined several football players and their lady loves on the beach vacation. The outlet reports that NFL superstars Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley and Baker Mayfield were also spotted on the trip.