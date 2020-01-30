Dominican Hottie Valeria Mercado Rocks A Cut-Out Bikini On Instagram

Dominican hottie, Valeria Mercado, shared a new Instagram update yesterday. There were two photos in the set, and they both showed her rocking a cut-out bikini.

The swimsuit featured a mini cow-print. It was a cream color with black spots throughout. The top had thick straps and a low scoop neckline. At the bottom was a strip of black fabric, along with a half-circle cut-out. This top allowed her to flaunt her cleavage. The bikini bottoms were matching with a high-waisted cut.

Valeria wore her hair slicked back, her locks cascading down her back. Her most eye-catching accessories were her dangle earrings. They were made of a strip of gold chains with an abstract shape at the bottom of her right earring.

The model wore glossy red lipstick, dark lashes, and a dab of silver eyeshadow on her inner lids. Her cheeks were also dusted with dark blush.

The first photo was of Valeria lying on her stomach. She propped herself up with her elbows partway, and placed her hands on her head. The beauty was seen bending her knees into the air while crossing her ankles. This revealed that she wore a pair of sandals with acrylic, clear heels.

A second shot showed the model sitting up and propping herself up with her right arm. At the same time, she placed her hand on the side of her head. Valeria gave a sultry smile with her lips parted and looked into the distance. The bottom of a black frame peeked through the top of the shot.

Her numerous admirers seemingly loved the update, and left their compliments in the comments section.

“Doing great looking gorgeous Val #Shining,” gushed a follower.

“How are you real You’re a queen ughhh,” raved a fan.

“LOVE THIS GIVES ME 80s BOMBSHELL BABE VIBES! WORK…straight outta the magazine,” exclaimed a supporter.

“Yess you can say that again! 2020 is self love year,” wrote a fourth Instagram user, referring to the captions.

In addition, Valeria posted another bikini pic on January 8. She was spotted in a gray bikini. The top had double straps and a scoop neckline. Her bottoms mimicked the top with the same double straps on her hips. She wore her hair down and posed at the beach in front of the ocean. Behind her were various boats. The photos were taken on a sunny day, with the light emphasizing her tanned bod. She posed next to a pineapple.