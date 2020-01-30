‘Pump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Reveals Why She Was Laughing During Tom Sandoval And Stassi Schroeder’s Dispute

Ariana Madix wasn't amused by the fight itself.

Ariana Madix may have been laughing during Tom Sandoval and Stassi Schroeder’s verbal spat at TomTom during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules but according to her, she wasn’t amused by the fight itself.

During a January 29 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Madix explained why she was seen laughing as her boyfriend, Sandoval, and Schroeder screamed at one another with fans looking on as Schroeder attempted to enjoy a party in honor of her New York Times Bestselling Book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook.

“I was laughing because — and I never got to say this — I was laughing because the conspiracy theory of the jealousy thing I just thought was so insane,” Madix admitted.

Lala Kent was someone who suggested that Sandoval acted out as a result of feeling jealousy towards Schroeder and all the success she’s since since releasing her popular book last year. As fans may know, Schroeder has since embarked on a tour of the country and continues to see major turnouts from fans.

Despite claims of jealousy, however, Madix insisted to Entertainment Tonight that she and her boyfriend were both very excited to see Schroeder’s book do so well and suspected that her success would end up being a good thing for the two of them as they prepared to release their own book, Fancy AF Cocktails, in December.

“Even if we didn’t love and care about her, even on the most selfish level, it’s just like, that’s insane,” she stated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sandoval attempted to defend his behavior to a fan on Instagram after last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, insinuating that the editing of the show made him appear much worse than he actually was at the time the scene was filmed last summer.

After a fan wrote a message to Sandoval in regard to his behavior, telling him that while she used to be a big fan, she was totally bummed by how “ridiculous and egotistical” he acted towards Schroeder on the episode in question.

“There was so much more going on behind the scenes… wish we could fit it all in… my major stress and frustration was definitely misdirected,” he responded.

During this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval attempted to make amends with Schroeder but because he followed up his apology with a “but,” and began to talk about himself and how he was feeling, nothing got resolved between them.