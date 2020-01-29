Why ‘Shark Tank’s’ Mark Cuban Thinks Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Could Make ‘An Ungodly Amount Of Money’

Billionaire and Shark Tank star, Mark Cuban, has stated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could stand to make “an ungodly amount of money.” According to CNBC, the entrepreneur shared his advice for the couple.
“As long as they stay authentic, as long as they limit their projects and don’t try to sell everything and anything, then I think they are the new Obamas,” he noted.
“They will have such a valuable brand that they will be able to pick and choose whatever they want to do…. They’re gonna be living the dream,” predicted Cuban.
The departure of Meghan and Harry from their royal duties came as a surprise to many. However, there has been plenty of speculation since about how the duo plan to achieve financial independence. From what Cuban has to say, it looks like if they were hoping for a life with more freedom, it looks like the pair made a good decision.
Cuban further explained his logic.
“Harry and Meghan are incredibly marketable… If either of them came on ‘Shark Tank,’ I wouldn’t even wait for them to pitch. I’d be like ‘I’m in. Whatever you want, yes,’ because they’re so marketable,” he explained.
The intense interest in Meghan and Harry is undeniable. And although they were on the receiving end of harsh criticism and media coverage that many deemed racist in the U.K., they had plenty of supporters in the U.S.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
This included support from figures like Oprah, Serena Williams, plus George and Amal Clooney.
Even so, it appears that Meghan and Harry are considering setting down roots in Canada, not America, as speculated by Yahoo News.
And as far as what the couple may have in store next, it is still a bit of a mystery. The one project that has been publicized is Meghan’s contract to do a voiceover for Disney, according to Town & Country Magazine. So far, there’s little information on exactly what the project entails. The president of ABC Entertainment, Karen Burke, did note that they’re open to producing TV shows should the former-royal couple were interested.
In related news, the departure of Meghan and Harry has caused ripples in the royal family. In particular, it’s been reported that Kate Middleton has been dealing with “panic” and “anxiety.”
According to an insider, the Duchess has been working 18-hour days and is not getting proper rest. She’s apparently worried about an increased workload and the impact it might have on her work-life balance.