Why ‘Shark Tank’s’ Mark Cuban Thinks Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Could Make ‘An Ungodly Amount Of Money’

Billionaire and Shark Tank star, Mark Cuban, has stated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could stand to make “an ungodly amount of money.” According to CNBC, the entrepreneur shared his advice for the couple.

“As long as they stay authentic, as long as they limit their projects and don’t try to sell everything and anything, then I think they are the new Obamas,” he noted.

“They will have such a valuable brand that they will be able to pick and choose whatever they want to do…. They’re gonna be living the dream,” predicted Cuban.

The departure of Meghan and Harry from their royal duties came as a surprise to many. However, there has been plenty of speculation since about how the duo plan to achieve financial independence. From what Cuban has to say, it looks like if they were hoping for a life with more freedom, it looks like the pair made a good decision.

Cuban further explained his logic.

“Harry and Meghan are incredibly marketable… If either of them came on ‘Shark Tank,’ I wouldn’t even wait for them to pitch. I’d be like ‘I’m in. Whatever you want, yes,’ because they’re so marketable,” he explained.

The intense interest in Meghan and Harry is undeniable. And although they were on the receiving end of harsh criticism and media coverage that many deemed racist in the U.K., they had plenty of supporters in the U.S.

This included support from figures like Oprah, Serena Williams, plus George and Amal Clooney.

Even so, it appears that Meghan and Harry are considering setting down roots in Canada, not America, as speculated by Yahoo News.

And as far as what the couple may have in store next, it is still a bit of a mystery. The one project that has been publicized is Meghan’s contract to do a voiceover for Disney, according to Town & Country Magazine. So far, there’s little information on exactly what the project entails. The president of ABC Entertainment, Karen Burke, did note that they’re open to producing TV shows should the former-royal couple were interested.

In related news, the departure of Meghan and Harry has caused ripples in the royal family. In particular, it’s been reported that Kate Middleton has been dealing with “panic” and “anxiety.”

According to an insider, the Duchess has been working 18-hour days and is not getting proper rest. She’s apparently worried about an increased workload and the impact it might have on her work-life balance.