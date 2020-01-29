Olivia Culpo Rocks Skimpy Fendi Bikini & Chic Sunglasses On Yacht In Miami

Olivia Culpo was soaking up some sun in the most recent photo that was shared on her wildly popular page. As her fans know, Culpo is one of the most popular models on the industry and she boasts a following of over 4.5 million on the platform alone. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, the brunette bombshell looked nothing short of flawless.

In the caption of the update, the model geo-tagged her location in Miami, Florida. Culpo looked picture-perfect sitting on a yacht and looking off into the distance while showing off her amazing figure in a black string bikini that was adorned with the Fendi logo. The skimpy outfit left virtually nothing to the imagination, dipping low into her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage. The string bottoms were just as sexy as the top and the model put her killer legs on display as well.

For the casual look, Culpo appeared to be rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick. The model pulled her long, dark locks back in a high bun, accessorizing her look with a pair of chic black sunglasses and a pair of large gold hoop earrings. The post has only been live on her page for about an hour but it’s already earning the model a ton of attention.

So far, the post has garnered over 54,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some of her followers commented on the post to rave over her beautiful figure while countless others let her know that they are big fans. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji. Many more simply dropped a line to let her know they are big fans.

“Beautiful! I thought you were Bella Hadid for a second,” one fan commented.

“That’s lounging in style right there! What an amazing shot! What a week to be in Miami, great weather and the Super Bowl,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“You are always living your dang life I love it and I love following you,” a third chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Culpo sizzled in another sexy look, that time posing with Kate Bock. The duo appeared to be on location in a western-themed shoot with Bock standing on one side of the bar and Culpo on the other. The model looked incredible in a red plaid shirt that she wore tied in the front, pairing the top with a cream cowboy hat while wearing her short tresses down and slightly waved.