John Bolton Likes Tweet Telling Donald Trump He Should ‘Fire The Moron Who Hired John Bolton’

John Bolton sent an apparent message to Donald Trump on social media, with the former national security adviser liking a tweet that slammed his former boss as a “moron.”

Bolton has been at the center of Trump’s impeachment trial after a leaked version of a manuscript for Bolton’s yet-to-be-released book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, apparently contradicting Trump’s main defense. The president’s legal team had claimed that he did not withhold military aide to Ukraine as a way to pressure the country into announcing an investigation of his political rival, Joe Biden, but Bolton’s book claimed that is exactly what Trump did, and that the president explicitly told that to the national security adviser.

Many have now called on Bolton testify, though Trump’s legal team argued that his testimony would not matter and that Trump is still innocent.

Bolton has not spoken out publicly, but did seem to send Trump a message through Twitter. As Law & Crime reported, Trump had written a string of tweets criticizing Bolton, claiming that he had “begged” for a job in his administration. Trump added that many told him not to hire Bolton, but he did anyway.

Jeff Tiedrich, a frequent and popular critic of Trump on Twitter, responded by tweeting “mister president sir, you should fire the moron who hired John Bolton. he’s the real idiot.” Bolton liked the tweet.

The conflict between Trump and Bolton appears to be growing. As CNN reported, the White House issued a formal threat to Bolton to stop him from publishing the book, saying it contained “significant amounts” of classified information. A letter dated January 23 was sent to Bolton saying that the book’s release would cause “exceptionally grave harm to the national security” if released. It was not clear yet if Bolton intended to move forward with publishing the book.

“The manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information,” the letter read.

Bolton had already made it known that he would be willing to testify if called, but it is not clear if there are enough votes in the U.S. Senate to call witnesses. Many Republicans have said there is no need to call witnesses and said Democrats should have done so during the House impeachment hearings. Democrats say that Donald Trump blocked the top members of his administration with firsthand knowledge of his actions toward Ukraine from testifying.