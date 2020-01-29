WWE News: Drew McIntyre Says A Former Champion Is Coming Back And He’ll Be Brand New

The winner of the Royal Rumble says his former stable-mate is coming back in a big way.

This past Sunday, the WWE world watched in awe as Drew McIntyre won the big battle royal at the Royal Rumble to earn a title match at WrestleMania 36. Many couldn’t believe what they were seeing, but they were thrilled with the result and knew that McIntyre had earned it. As he’s now making the media rounds, McIntyre has revealed that a former WWE Champion will be coming back soon and in a whole new way.

McIntyre’s rise to the top of the ladder has been coming for a long time and it took a lot of hard work for him to do it. Many WWE fans will remember his initial run with the company when he partnered two other superstars to form a stable known as the 3MB or 3-Man Band.

As McIntyre sits in the driver’s seat to a WWE Championship Match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, he’s giving the spotlight to someone else. On this week’s episode of The Bump, McIntyre revealed that one of his former stablemates in 3MB is coming back soon and fans won’t believe it.

Yes, the “Modern Day Maharajah” Jinder Mahal has not been seen much in the last year or so, but that won’t continue.

“Modern Day Maharaja” fans, I have good news from Drew McIntyre. “He’s about to come back and you’re going to see a whole new Jinder Mahal as well. You saw the new Drew McIntyre win the Rumble, wait till you see the new Jinder Mahal that’s coming back.” ???? @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/TvQskqW171 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 29, 2020

Ryan Satin shared a clip of McIntyre on The Bump which had him talking about Mahal and that he’s going to return soon.

“He’s about to come back and you’re going to see a whole new Jinder Mahal as well. You saw the new Drew McIntyre win the Rumble, wait till you see the new Jinder Mahal that’s coming back.”

Jinder Mahal hasn’t had a single match in WWE since he appeared in the huge battle royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia this past summer. Before that, he had appeared occasionally to battle R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 Championship which he even won twice, but he’s since totally disappeared.

It is known that Mahal suffered a knee injury in late June which was set to sideline him for six months to a year. He was still drafted to Monday Night Raw in October, but his injury has kept him on the sidelines for a long time.

WWE

After his shocking run as WWE Champion back in 2017, Jinder Mahal just kind of blended into the background. The Singh Brothers weren’t always with him any longer as they ventured out on their own, and Mahal fell into the comedic role along with some other superstars.

It’s not yet known when Jinder Mahal will officially return to WWE action from his injury, but Drew McIntyre appears to believe it will be soon. According to the Royal Rumble winner, it won’t just be Mahal returning but a whole new version of the former champion. Fans will have to be on the lookout to see if the “Modern Day Maharajah” ends up going after his former friend who has since climbed up to the top.