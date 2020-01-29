Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Cassie Visits Sharon

Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that as Sharon prepares herself for her first chemotherapy treatment, she receives an otherworldly visit from her late daughter, Cassie.

Sharon (Sharon Case) has kept her breast cancer diagnosis within her close family. Yes, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) noticed something strange when Sharon was kind to her at The Grand Phoenix bar. Still, so far, nobody outside of Sharon’s inner circle knows that she’s about to undergo her first chemotherapy treatment as she begins the fight for her life.

Recently, Sharon actress Sharon Case discussed her on-screen alter ego’s harrowing breast cancer diagnosis storyline with Soap Opera Digest. She revealed that ahead of Sharon’s first chemotherapy treatment, she makes some meals to freeze for those days that she might not be up to making dinner for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) if she happens to suffer ill side effects from the chemo.

“Sharon is really in her own mind, as anybody would be, so she’s trying to feel normal by doing the normal things she enjoys, but she’s overcompensating a little bit,” Case revealed. “She has no idea how she’s going to feel after the chemo, so she’s preparing for those times she may not want to cook.”

Of course, there is always a chance that Sharon will not get terribly sick from her treatment since there are new options that are more targeted than previous breast cancer chemotherapy.

“There are a lot of new medications and technology, so chemo isn’t what it used to be,” Case noted.’

Sharon and Rey discuss that possibility, but she’s still eager to prepare just in case. Sharon wants to feel like she’s not relying on everybody else to take care of her. Partially, Sharon is probably just trying to distract herself. She recently got pretty upset by doing research online about her cancer, and she had to get out of the house, so keeping busy is an excellent way of staying off the computer and out of her head.

Finally, it is time to sleep, and Sharon goes upstairs to lie down. A while later, she looks up and thinks she sees Mariah (Camryn Grimes) there, and she’s happy to have the company. However, soon, Sharon realizes it’s not Mariah. Instead, Cassie is visiting her mom at this trying time.

“Sharon’s not afraid. She truly believes that Cassie has somehow come at a time that Sharon could really use a visit from her daughter,” said Case.

It has been a few years since Sharon saw Cassie, and perhaps this visit will help provide Sharon the strength she needs as she begins her breast cancer fight.