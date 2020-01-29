Kamala Harris Makes Chief Justice Read Donald Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape Quote Aloud In Impeachment Trial

The California senator found a way to work in Trump's infamous recording in which he appeared to admit to sexual assault.

During Wednesday’s question period at the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, California Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris submitted a question that resulted in the chief justice of the United States Supreme Court reading a quote from Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape aloud, and into the trial’s permanent record, as MediaIte reported.

The so-called “Access Hollywood tape” was released on October 7, 2016, just one month before the presidential election that brought Trump to office. The tape reveals Trump behind the scenes at the popular entertainment show, but wearing an active microphone. The recording captures Trump making a series of vulgar and sexually explicit comments about women, according to a New York Times account.

On the tape, Trump brags that he kisses women without their consent, and that he will even “grab ’em by the p**sy,” because “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

In the impeachment trial’s question period, senators submit questions in writing for either Trump’s lawyers, or the House impeachment managers. The questions are then read aloud by Roberts, who presides over the trial.

While Harris’s question omitted the Trump claims about his specific, non-consensual actions toward women, she included Trump’s quote claiming that women will let him do “anything.”

Question from @SenKamalaHarris to the House Managers: If the Senate fails to hold the president accountable for misconduct, how would that undermine the integrity of our system of justice?#SenateQuestions pic.twitter.com/YasIeg5KSw — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) January 29, 2020

She also included a quote from President Richard Nixon, who said, “when the president does it that means that it is not illegal,” as well as a later quote from Trump in which he wrongly claimed that Article II of the U.S. Constitution grants him “the right to do whatever he wants as president.”

Harris’s question, as read by Roberts, continued by saying that both Nixon and Trump believed that “the president is above the law,” asking House managers whether failing to hold the president “accountable” would “undermine the integrity of our system of justice?”

In a video posted on her Twitter account, explaining her question, Harris included a brief excerpt from the Access Hollywood tape itself.

My first question in Trump’s impeachment trial gets to the heart of what’s at stake: if we fail to hold Trump accountable, doesn’t that undermine the integrity of our system of justice? pic.twitter.com/PXbb83EgRI — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 29, 2020

Lead House Manager Adam Schiff responded to Harris’s question on whether a failure to hold Trump “accountable” would undermine the American system of justice, saying, “this is exactly the fear,” as quoted by NBC News.

Schiff went in to say, in his answer to the Harris question, that Trump “identifies the state as being himself,” and therefore believes that any public exposure of his own wrongdoing is “a treasonous act.”

The release of the Access Hollywood tape just weeks before the election appeared at the time to be a disaster for Trump’s campaign. But just an hour after the tape’s release, the document-dumping site Wikileaks published thousands of stolen emails from the Hillary Clinton campaign, serving to divert attention from Trump’s statements on the tape.