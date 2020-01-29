Tana Mongeau Flaunts Cleavage In Unzipped Top On Instagram

Tana Mongeau shared five new photos to her Instagram page today. The update showed her flaunting her cleavage in an unzipped top.

The outfit that she wore consisted of a white top and a shiny, blue miniskirt. The shirt was unconventional in the sense that it had two zippers. Tana left it unzipped at the top and at the bottom, which left not just her cleavage but her midriff on full display. It had long sleeves and were it completely closed — a high neckline.

The skirt, on the other hand, had a high-waisted fit. A slit on her left thigh was several inches long. She completed her look with a pair of matching blue shoes with feathered accents.

Tana wore her hair down in a middle part. Her blond blocks fell around her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses in her hair, extra-thick hoop earrings, and a choker-style necklace. It featured a couple of charms, one being the Playboy icon.

The stunner’s makeup included dark lashes, liner on her lower lids, and pink glossy lipstick. She slung a tiny denim purse over her right elbows and held a bottle of perfume in her other hand.

All of the photos were apparently taken by the paparazzi. It was night-time, although Tana was well-lit in the shots.

The beauty was seen walking around on the sidewalk. She played with her hair, flipped off the cameras, and sprayed the perfume. It looked like she was having a blast.

The geotag revealed that she was in Hollywood when the photos were taken.

Her many supporters headed to the comments section to rave about her newest update.

“The 3rd image is a movie,” declared an admirer.

“The perfume in the hand- im crying,” wrote a follower.

“No but can we get a workout routine/meal plan along with the perfume because the B O D Y,” raved a fan.

“When she’s literally the definition of hot,” expressed a fourth social media user.

Tana recently flaunted her figure in another update from January 16. This time, she opted to wear only lingerie while posing on an office table. Thanks to her choice to only wear a bra, bottoms, and a garter belt, her cleavage and toned bod were hard-to-miss. In particular, she struck a raunchy pose in one of the photos. She got on all fours while sticking her tongue out playfully. Her blond hair was worn down in a middle part.