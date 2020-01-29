Kim Kardashian Rocks Ivy Park On Instagram After Fans Said Beyonce Didn’t Send Her The Collection

Kim Kardashian recently proved to Beyonce’s fans that the singer did gift her with an Ivy Park X Adidas box.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram page to share that she was one of the many celebrities Beyonce thought of before her collection launched on January 18. According to Hollywood Life, the E! star tried on several items from the “Single Ladies” singer, including the tracksuits, joggers and bodysuits that were apart of the athleisure line through photos and videos. She also showed the now-infamous orange Ivy Park box. Kardashian was seen wearing the items as she walked runway style towards the camera. While she was modeling the clothes, she played Beyonce’s song “Run the World” in the background. In the video, which Kardashian shared on her Instagram Stories, she also thanked Beyonce for sending her the clothes. She also congratulated Bey for the success of the launch.

“Sorry, I’m sooo late!” Kardashian wrote. “Congrats @beyonce and @adidas on such a hugely successful launch. I love everything and can’t wait to wear it all!!”

Kardashian’s Instagram post came days after fans of Beyonce’s began to suspect that she wasn’t sent an Ivy Park box. Days before the launch, several celebrities, including Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monae, Reese Witherspoon and Kelly Rowland took to their social media accounts to try on the items Beyonce and her team sent them. Fans assumed that Kardashian was snubbed due to the fact that she didn’t post herself wearing the clothes.

Many of Kardashian’s fans took to Twitter shortly after her Instagram posts to express how happy they were that the reality star redeemed herself to her online trolls.

“People are so pressed about Kim Kardashian receiving Ivy Park merch and I honestly luv 2 c it!” one fan exclaimed.

“Looks like Kim Kardashian West got that Ivy Park package and she is rocking it well,” another user wrote.

“BEYONCE SENT KIM KARDASHIAN IVY PARK X ADIDAS I KNOW A LOT OF YALL MAD,” a third fan of Kardashian’s said.

Kardashian and Beyonce’s relationship has been a topic for several years. While their husbands, Kanye West and Jay-Z have a rocky relationship, social media users have hinted that the two women were never friends. The rumors were escalated after Jay and Bey didn’t attend Kardashian and West’s wedding in 2014. Throughout Kardashian and West’s relationship, West has also said that Jay-Z and Beyonce never came to visit the Wests or allow their daughters- Blue Ivy Carter and North West- to play together. Beyonce herself has never commented on her relationship with Kardashian.