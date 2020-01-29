Kate Middleton Reportedly Feeling ‘Panic’ & ‘Anxiety’ Following Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Departure

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling “panic” and “anxiety” since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said good-bye to their traditional, royal roles. This news comes from Us Magazine, as a source elaborated on the Duchess’ mental state.

“Kate’s in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety. She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing,” noted the insider.

“She’s already stretched pretty thin, and now she’s really worried about how she’ll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life,” they added.

Apparently, Kate’s been working as much as 18-hours per day. Considering that she has three children with Prince Louis only being 20 months old, it’s no surprise that she’s worried about her life-work balance.

The departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has a multitude of impacts. Besides the personal issues that were caused by their sudden decision, it also meant that two people left their jobs with nobody to immediately replace them. This is likely one of the main reasons that Kate is worried about an “extra workload.”

According to Insider, the patronages that were once entrusted to Meghan and Harry will supposedly be given to other royal members to take over.

A royal historian named Robert Lacey believed that the workload would be given to other royals and not Kate.

“It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward — if they’re willing to be brought forward,” he noted.

“If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie,” concluded Lacey.

Even so, there is a time of transition until something concrete is announced. So for the meantime, it’s no surprise that Kate is feeling extra pressure. Likely, Prince William is feeling the extra weight on his plate too, although no insiders have come forward with details.

In other news, the possibilities for Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice to step up is seemingly sensible. After all, they have conducted all of their requested royal duties faithfully in the past. Moreover, it would signal a new beginning for the two women after their father, Prince Andrew, was ensnared with his reported ties to the now-disgraced Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has since been booted from his former duties. For the time being, it’s understood that Beatrice and Eugenie have traditional jobs.

Only time will tell what will happen next.