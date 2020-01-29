Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Knocks Out A Set Of Lateral Raises In A Sports Bra And Shorts For New Video

Fitness bombshell Lauren Simpson showed her fans how to do a proper lateral raise in the most recent video on her Instagram page.
Dressed in a black sports bra and matching shorts, the blond powerhouse showed a side-by-side comparison of good and bad lateral raise form. When showing the wrong way to do it, Lauren jerked her torso and neck upward with every repetition and raised her bent arms above her shoulders. In the clip showcasing the ideal way to do the exercise, she kept her torso steady and lifted the weight until her elbow lined up to her shoulder.
FIX YOUR FORM ✅❌ LATERAL RAISES! – One of my favourite shoulder exercises! Its an isolation exercise for medial delts…effective when done right but commonly done wrong!! Get the most out of your lateral raises with my tips below: ???????????????? – ????Don’t go too heavy!!! You will recruit other muscles you don’t want to work. ????Don’t shrug the weight up. Traps are going to be engaged first to lift. Instead of thinking to lift up the weight think to push it away to the sides. Traps also are engaged when you bring the weights up to high!! ????Keep your elbows up. Common mistake is letting elbows drop down. This then brings in your biceps & front delts. Lead with your elbows. ????Point thumbs down (or I like to say pinky’s up). This further engages mid delt with this slight change in angle. ????Get the correct arm angle. Don’t bend arms too much or don’t have the locked out straight. Maintain a slight bend. When they are too bent you have a shortened range of motion so you aren’t doing as much work as you should! ???? Don’t bring the dumbbells together at the bottom or to a stop there. This loses tension. ???? Keep your shoulders fixed. Avoid too much movement. No swinging. – Understand that this is an isolation exercise targeting a specific part of your shoulders. It’s not meant to be one you are lifting your max weights! I like to go heavy with my presses etc. Its about quality reps. ???? – Hope this video helped! Any suggestions for other ‘fix your form’ exercises let me know! ♥️ – ⚡️Outfit @ryderwear courtside collection! Shop link in my bio. (Use LAUREN10)
Lauren offered additional tips in her caption, telling fans that they should avoid using heavy weights when doing the exercise. She also said that the arms shouldn’t be too bent, revealing that when that happens, it reduces the range of motion so your muscles don’t get the work that they need to develop. The model also advised against “shrugging” the weight up because doing so activates the traps — which isn’t the area of the upper body that lateral raises are meant to train. She also instructed fans not to point the elbows downward during the exercise.
The clip has been viewed almost 95,000 times since its upload and more than 220 people have commented on it thus far.
In the comments, fans seemed to appreciate the demonstration. Some of them seemed to think that the video in which she’s doing the lateral raises wrong was “hilarious.”
“How most of the men in my gym do them,” one Instagram user said in reference to that clip. “I think I should show them this video.”
“I love how you’re trying not to laugh in the photo of how not to do it!” another added. “You’re so much fun!”
Others were more serious with her praise.
“Good one this Lauren so many people get it wrong,” a third fan said.
DIETING – THE STRUGGLE IS REAL.???? Confession: I’m meant to be reverse dieting now and this past week I haven’t been on point AT ALL with my diet. I’ve eaten over my calories every day and have gotten into that vicious cycle of ‘I’ll start tomorrow’. Who can relate? – I did my story chat on this yesterday to show that I too have my struggles. Everyone has ‘off days’. No one is 100% perfect all the time. Don’t let social media pressure you into thinking otherwise.???????? – DIETING IS FUKN HARD. – It requires a certain level of sacrifice and a whole lot of self discipline. You need to be more aware of your food intake, maybe not indulge as much, be able to say no to a full piece of cake & have half only. – After putting this up on my stories, I got so many messages from you girls who could relate to falling off track…it’s okay. Accept it. Let’s move on! – Tomorrow is a new day. It’s never too late to get back on track! You are literally one good meal away from being back on track with your plan. ???????? – The hardest part is those first few days – once you gain momentum it becomes a whole lot easier. Once I start checking off those days I’ve been on point – I don’t want to let myself down. I get more head strong each day! – Take each day as it comes…we’ve got this girls!????????????????????????????????????
Some commenters also had questions for Lauren. One person asked why they’re able to shoulder press heavier weight than when they’re doing the lateral raises. The Australian fitness model explained that this is normal because both exercises use the muscles differently.
“You should be able to! It’s a compound movement as it uses more than just one muscle,” Lauren said. “It’s not isolating the medial delt in the same way a lateral raise does. You are engaging more muscles during shoulder press so, therefore, can lift heavier.”