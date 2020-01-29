Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Knocks Out A Set Of Lateral Raises In A Sports Bra And Shorts For New Video

Fitness bombshell Lauren Simpson showed her fans how to do a proper lateral raise in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black sports bra and matching shorts, the blond powerhouse showed a side by side comparison of good and poor lateral raise form. When showing the wrong way to do it, Lauren jerked her torso and neck upwards with every repetition and raised her bent arms above her shoulders. In the video showcasing the ideal lateral raise, Lauren kept her torso steady and lifted the weight until her elbow lined up to her shoulder.

Lauren offered additional tops in her caption, telling fans that they should avoid using heavy weights when doing the exercise. She also said that the arms shouldn’t be too bent, revealing that when that happens it reduces the range of motion so your muscles don’t get the work that they need to develop. Lauren also advised against “shrugging” the weight up because doing so activates the traps which isn’t the area of the upper body that lateral raises are meant to train. She also instructed fans not to point the elbows down during the exercise either.

The clip has been viewed almost 95,000 times since its upload and more than 220 people have commented on it thus far.

In the comments, fans seemed to appreciate the demonstration.

Some commenters seemed to think that the video in which she’s doing the lateral raises wrong was hilarious’

“How most of the men in my gym do them,” one Instagram user said in reference to that video. “I think I should show them this video.”

“I love how you’re trying not to laugh in the photo of how not to do it!” another added. “You’re so much fun!”

Others were more serious with her praise.

“Good one this Lauren so many people get it wrong,” a fourth fan said.

And some commenters had questions for Lauren. One person asked why they’re able to shoulder press heavier weight than when they’re doing the lateral raises. The Australian fitness model explained that this is normal because both exercises use the muscles differently.

“You should be able to! It’s a compound movement as it uses more than just one muscle,” Lauren said. “It’s not isolating the medial delt in the same way a lateral raise does. You are engaging more muscles during shoulder press so, therefore, can lift heavier.”