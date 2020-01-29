Anna Katharina Shows Off Incredible Cleavage In Tie-Dye String Bikini

Anna Katharina turned up the heat on Instagram earlier today when she shared a sexy snap of herself wearing a tie-dye string bikini by Indah Clothing.

For the photo, Anna rocked a triangular-cut top that barely contained her busty chest. Her ample breasts bulged from the top and bottom of the fabric, allowing her admirers a glimpse of her plunging cleavage and a little bit of underboob. Her panties were just as revealing, exposing her inner thigh, and a sliver of her pelvic region. Had the model not placed her hand precariously over top of her private area, her pic may not have been Instagram-friendly.

She didn’t indicate where she was photographed, but she modeled the swimsuit by sitting down on hardwood flooring while leaning against a bodyboard from Black Marlin sporting goods.

Anna also tagged the entire team that helped to design her look for the photo shoot, including her photographer and InstaGlam — a company that offers on-location luxury spray tans. She also gave a shoutout to Gina’s Eyelashes and Skincare in Beverly Hills. In the picture, Anna rocked a gorgeous pair of falsies by the salon and likely had her eyebrows groomed by Gina’s as well. To complete the look, she left her golden mane of hair in loose waves.

It didn’t take long for the model’s stunning new snap to earn tons of likes, in under three hours, it amassed more than 20,000. Her fans also jumped at the chance to lavish the beauty in praise. Several of them responded to her caption, which teasingly poked fun at how men at the gym attempt the “butterfly stretch.”

“I doubt they look this good tho,” replied one fan, adding a thinking face and red heart emoji to their remark.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen any guys like u! Hell there aren’t a lot of women who look like u!!!!” wrote a second admirer.

“Damn! If I looked like that when I did the butterfly stretch no one would ever hear from me again,” said a third person, inserting several laughing tears emoji to their comment.

“I haven’t ever seen a guy that beautiful,” a fourth user chimed in.

Wednesday turned out to be a fantastic day for admirers of the sultry blond goddess. Before sharing her latest bikini pic, Anna posted two snaps of herself playing shuffleboard. She wore a low-cut pink spaghetti strap tank top and blue jeans that hugged her curves. That image also flaunted her impeccable cleavage.