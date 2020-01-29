Anna Kournikova Pregnancy Rumors Swirl As Reports Suggest She’s Expecting Third Child With Enrique Iglesias

It sounds as if Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova might soon become a family of five. The notoriously private couple already have a set of twins, but new reports indicate that they are now expecting their third child.

Enrique and Anna have been together for nearly two decades, but they have never been people to share much publicly about their relationship. They got married quietly and surprised everybody by revealing they had welcomed twins after the fact. It seems that if another baby is on the way, they may have hoped to keep this big news under wraps too. However, that strategy doesn’t appear to be working this time.

The publication iHola! has shared photographs that appear to show a very pregnant Anna. The photos were apparently snapped as Anna and Enrique were on their boat in the canals of Miami, Florida where they live.

The online report contains one photo of Anna and Enrique and they tease that the print publication has additional details. The photo shows Anna standing next to Enrique, a blue-and-white track jacket zipped up over a red shirt. She has her blond hair pulled back into a ponytail and is wearing large sunglasses.

According to The Miami Herald, a Telemundo gossip show titled Suelta La Sopa had already been buzzing about this supposed pregnancy as of about a week ago. The photo that iHola! is teasing online and via its new cover certainly looks to be Anna and Enrique, and it definitely appears that she is sporting a significant baby bump. It would appear that she is due relatively soon.

Anna and Enrique welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas in 2017. The famous pair was able to keep the entire pregnancy under wraps. Once word emerged that they had welcomed their twins, they shared some photos via social media. Based on how far along Anna appears to be in this photo, it seems they may have been hoping to follow the same plan this time as well.

While both Enrique and Anna have public Instagram pages, neither of them posts all that often. Not only that, but they rarely share photos or videos of Nicholas and Lucy at all. There definitely is no hint of a baby bump on Anna in anything the two have shared in recent months.

Now that Anna’s baby bump has seemingly been photographed, will the pair publicly acknowledge that their third child is on the way? These two have always been firm in doing things their way, so it seems pretty likely that fans will have to wait for a bit to learn specifics on what appears to be a new family addition coming soon.