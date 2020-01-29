WWE News: Current NXT Superstar Still Guarantees He Will End Brock Lesnar’s Career

Despite having major heat come his way, this "bro" is ready to slay the beast.

There are some matches that many fans dream of seeing, but they may never actually happen in WWE. For a long time now, Matt Riddle has lobbied on social media for a match against Brock Lesnar and he’s even been overly confident that he’d win. Despite an interaction between the two at this past Sunday’s Royal Rumble, it will likely never happen, but that hasn’t stopped Riddle from believing he will end Lesnar’s career.

Even before signing with WWE, Matt Riddle took shots at Brock Lesnar for his careers in both wrestling and MMA. Riddle has never truly believed that the “Beast Incarnate” was worthy of representing either sport and doesn’t feel he belongs in them.

With Riddle in NXT and Lesnar a member of Monday Night Raw’s brand, a match between the two is unlikely anytime soon. Still, Riddle has lobbied for one and constantly hoped that it would happen and that he’d run the current WWE Champion into the ground.

Backstage at the Royal Rumble this weekend, the two superstars reportedly crossed paths with Lesnar telling Riddle that a match between them will never happen. That has only added to his reported backstage heat which led to a quick exit from the battle royal, but he still has his sights set on Lesnar.

As a matter of fact, the WWE PC released a video detailing Riddle and Keith Lee’s journey into the Royal Rumble. It is in that video that the “King of Bros” has some very strong words for one of the most dominant forces to ever step into a WWE ring.

WWE

In the video, Riddle is interviewed after he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble match on Sunday and he stated how he wanted to get his hands on Brock Lesnar. He said that he doesn’t care if the beast wants it or not, it’s going to happen and Riddle says he’ll end his career.

“I don’t like being told, ‘no’, especially when I work as hard as I do. Trust me. I guarantee you. I guarantee you. I get my hands on him, and I make that match happen, and I take his career. I promise. I promise.”

Ending the career of Brock Lesnar is not something that Matt Riddle hasn’t said in the past, but now, he’s saying it in WWE. If this match were to ever happen, a lot of things would have to transpire with it all coming together for a big event. With Riddle almost always dealing with backstage heat, it’s unlikely that WWE will ever give him much of what he wants.