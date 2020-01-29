Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Stuns In Pink Bikini In Photo From Recent Trip To Japan

Elsa Hosk posted a new photo to her Instagram page in which she reminisces about a recent trip she took to East Asia.

On Tuesday, January 28, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot of herself in a bikini that highlights her model figure, and her 6 million fans are loving it.

In the post, Hosk is seen standing in front of a swimming pool located in covered space with large cement columns along the sides. While the Swedish beauty did not include a geotag to her post, she wrote in the caption that she is missing Japan. In a previous post from a week ago, the model indicated that this was taken at Aman Tokyo, a hotel and spent meant to be a monument to the modern-day Japanese capital, as per its Instagram bio.

Hosk is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a geometric pattern in white against a pale pink background. The bikini top features thick straps that go over her shoulders. The bra also has a low-cut neckline that sits low on Hosk’s chest, putting her cleavage on display. The front of her top has a knotted detail that adds a romantic touch to the bikini.

On her lower body, Hosk has on a matching pair of bottoms that sit just below her bellybutton, leaving her slender midsection exposed. The high rise-style bottoms sit high on her frame, showcasing her hips.

Hosk did not share where her suit is from, but one of the commenters tagged FISCH Swim, a brand that is designed in St.Barths and made in Italy from regenerated fishing nets. FISCH shared this same picture of Hosk, urging shoppers to go to its website.

Hosk accessorized her look with a series of gold bracelets, necklaces and rings, adding glam to her outfit. Her blond hair is slightly damp and in a middle part and styled down.

The photo proved to be popular with Hosk’s fans. In under a day of being published, the picture has attracted more than 238,000 likes and upwards of 710 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about Hosk’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“You’re so gorgeous like whattt?” one user wrote.

“Absolute Glamour,” replied another fan, including an OK hand gesture emoji and fireworks at the end of the comment.

“Blonde babe,” a third fan chimed in, including a heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“The bikini is so cute,” another one added, topping off the message with a double pink heart emoji.