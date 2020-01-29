Devin Brugman Shows Off Curves In A Sporty Bra & Sweatpants For New Photo

Devin Brugman posted a new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows her casual, cozy side, and her 1.3 million fans are loving it.

On Tuesday, January 28, the swimsuit model and businesswoman took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself lounging at homes in a relaxed outfit that showcases her famous curves.

In the photo, Brugman can be seen sitting on the hardwood floors of an elegant living room. The model has her legs outstretched to one side as she leans against a chair on the other. The brunette bombshell is holding her phone in front of her face to snap a selfie in front of a what looks to be a full-length mirror. The post’s geotag indicates the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Brugman is rocking a two-piece set in a light gray shade that brings out her tanned skin. On her upper body, the Hawai native has on a sports bra with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top also features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, helping highlight her ample cleavage. Its soft fabric clings to her torso, further accentuating her busty figure.

The stunner teamed her top with a pair of matching sweatpants that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her toned abs on display. The elastic band hugs her midsection, showcasing her small waist. The pants also feature elastic pants around the ankles, giving it a 1990s vibe.

As she indicated via one of the tags, her outfit is from Brandy Melville. Brugman is wearing her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down is large waves that fall over her shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

Brugman is looking intently at the phone screen with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. The model appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot, embracing her natural beauty.

The photo proved to be popular with her followers. In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 25,500 likes and upwards of 165 comments, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for Brugman.

“Lol [100 mark emoji]…. sweatpants dinner party ASAP please,” one user replied.

“Making casual wear look like sultry wear,” wrote another fan, adding a smiley and a heart after the words.

“Literal perfection goals,” another user chimed in, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.