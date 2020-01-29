‘Miss Teen Earth’ Emily Garcia Slays In Low-Cut, Sequined Bodysuit

Emily Garcia’s most recent Instagram update has her fans sweating. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Garcia has won a number of different titles including that of “Miss Teen Earth” in addition to several other pageants. In the most recent update that was shared on her popular page, the beauty delighted her 3 million-plus fans with not just one but two new photos.

In the caption of the photo, she did not specifically tag her location but she struck a pose front and center against a plain white wall. In the hot shot, she looked straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face while clad in a two-toned bodysuit that had a sequined top, dipping low into her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage for onlookers. The bottoms of the ensemble were solid black and showed off her toned and tanned stems.

The model rocked some fierce makeup in the image including light blue eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. She wore her silky locks down and straight as strands of hair fell all the way down to her chest. In the second photo in the series, the model rocked the same hot outfit, only that time she struck a slightly different pose for the camera. In the caption of the post, she tagged her makeup artist.

Since the new post went live for fans, it’s earned Garcia rave reviews, racking up over 495,000 likes in addition to well over 3,800 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her flawless figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji and about half of the comments were in Spanish and the other half in English.

“You are perfect. I love all of your pictures, please keep them coming Miss Garcia,” one follower commented, adding a series of flame emoji.

“One word- flawless,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” a third social media user added.

