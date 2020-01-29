Julianne Hough Shares Intriguing Quote In Midst Of Rumors Regarding Marriage To Brooks Laich

Former Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent personality Julianne Hough has shared a handful of quotes over the past day or so via her Instagram Stories. One of these, in particular, sparked some curiosity among her fans as they continue to look for hints regarding the state of her marriage to husband Brooks Laich.

Julianne and Brooks celebrated their second wedding anniversary last summer. The two seemed to be doing well at the time, but many fans feel as if something significantly changed within the past few months. While neither Julianne or Brooks have commented directly on questions or rumors regarding their marriage, they both seem to be hinting at issues via various Instagram posts.

Just last week, a post from Brooks seemed to signal that he was reevaluating his priorities and making changes for 2020. He didn’t mention Julianne by name or specifically reference his marriage. However, what he posted certainly seemed to suggest that he was heading down a new path in his life.

Now, a quote Julianne that just shared sparks a fresh round of speculation. On Tuesday, she shared a lengthy quote that she had apparently seen on someone else’s Instagram account. The quote comes from author Heidi Priebe and seemingly spoke to the former Dancing with the Stars dancer and judge.

“To love someone long-term is to attend a thousand funerals of the people they used to be. The people they don’t recognize inside themselves anymore. The people they grew out of, the people they never ended up growing into,” the passage began.

“We so badly want the people we love to get their spark back when it burns out; to become speedily found when they are lost. But it is not our job to hold anyone accountable to the people they used to be,” Priebe’s text continued.

Of course, these words were not written specifically about Julianne and Brooks. However, fans of the pair can probably see how these thoughts might resonate with the two given that it seems they are navigating a difficult time of sorts in their marriage.

“It is our job to travel with them between each version and to honour what emerges along the way. Sometimes it will be an even more luminescent flame. Sometimes it will be a flicker that disappears and temporarily floods the room with a perfect and necessary darkness,” concluded the passage that Julianne shared.

Even though things look perhaps a bit dire with Julianne and Brooks’ marriage right now, it doesn’t sound as if it’s absolutely over. According to sources for E! Online, the two are still working on things.

Insiders indicate that Julianne and Brooks still care deeply about one another and are determined to handle their current issues privately.

Apparently, they are working on the ups and downs in their relationship quietly and privately in part because they share so many friends. It seems that they don’t want friends or family to feel torn and needing to take sides.

As fans have seen via their respective Instagram accounts, Julianne is traveling and has been for a while as she launches her Kinrgy program. Brooks traveled over the holidays and seemingly has been back in California at the couples’ shared home for the past few weeks.

Can Julianne and Brooks find their way back to one another or is an official announcement confirming a split on the horizon? Fans are still rooting for these two to get things back on track, but for now, not much about the state of their marriage is known for certain.