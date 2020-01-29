WWE Rumors: Details On Edge’s New Deal Including Number Of Yearly Dates And Insane Money

Edge's return to WWE didn't come cheap, but it works well for him and the company.

It was something that WWE fans had been hoping for, and the company truly delivered it at the 2020 Royal Rumble. After nearly nine years, Edge returned to the ring even though he had medically retired back in 2011 and was expected to never wrestle again. Now, he’s signed a new three-year deal with WWE and the details of his contract have come out to reveal the big money he’s getting and how many matches he will have each year.

When the countdown finished and “You think you know me” echoed throughout the arena, fans couldn’t believe it. Despite the rumors and all the speculation, here was Edge entering the Royal Rumble and getting back in the ring after nearly a decade away from the profession he loves.

Even before his return, the whispers and rumors were that he would return and have a part-time schedule similar to that of Brock Lesnar. The thing about Edge is that a schedule like that is for his own good and to make sure he doesn’t overdo it or risk another serious injury.

Now, he has confirmed he’s back and fans are wondering just how long he’s going to be wrestling again. It appears as if this is a long run as talkSport has found out Edge’s deal is for three years and only a handful of matches, but the money he’s getting made it worth the comeback.

WWE

Edge is 46-years-old and has overcome spinal stenosis to get back in the ring, and that means WWE won’t be pushing their luck with him. Still, he’s back and a huge draw for the fans which also means that they are going to have each match and appearance be special.

According to the report, Edge will make $3 million per year for each of the three years on his deal. He will be paid in full as long as he competes in at least three matches each of those three years. Edge has personally committed to five matches with the Royal Rumble being the first of 2020.

To build up those matches, Edge will make 25 appearances per year on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. It is not yet known which brand he will be on, but with him appearing on Raw this week and starting a program with Randy Orton, it will likely be there for now.

One source has said that his discussions with All Elite Wrestling were to simply get a better deal from WWE and that Edge never had true interest of signing there. That being said, the bargaining aspect of it brought about a better deal from Vince McMahon which reportedly had Edge and wife Beth Phoenix “smiling ear-to-ear.”