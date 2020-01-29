Mathilde Tantot Shows Off Tanned Booty In A Pink Thong

Mathilde Tantot posted a couple of new photos to her Instagram feed today. The update showed her flaunting her tanned booty in a pink thong.

The captions revealed that the post was an ad for a self-tanner. This explained why the blonde was seen with a black glove on one hand, a peach-colored bottle in the corner of the frame.

In the first photo, Mathilde was seen leaning over slightly by a bathtub. She wore a thong with the Victoria’s Secret name glittering on her hips. She paired this with a light blue crop tank. It had a racerback-style cut. It also featured an anime-style drawing of a girl with pink hair. She wore a big bow in her hair, and appeared to be wearing a school uniform with a purple skirt and a pink tie.

Meanwhile, the model wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. She clipped some of her locks back with a barrette. The blunt cut of her hair reached her upper back.

The tub in front of her was white with marbled walls.

Another photo was taken from a lower vantage point. This time, Mathilde stood upright. She placed her left hand on her midriff while she raised her right hand slightly into the air. This shot emphasized her toned booty. Behind her was a large pile of multi-colored towels. This photo cropped out half of her head, with her figure being left as the main focal point.

There was light streaming into the bathroom from the right side of the room. The beauty’s skin glowed, and emphasized her tan.

The bombshell’s many followers rushed to the comments section with these compliments.

“The VS rhinestone panties are EVERYTHING,” raved a fan.

“Girl you are the ultimate booty workout motivation,” declared an admirer.

“You’re so pretty!!! How can you be so confident? I love you so much! Please answer me,” requested a supporter.

“You’re fierce nothing should scare you!” exclaimed a fourth social media user, referring to her captions.

