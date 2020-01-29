‘The Sexiest Basketball Player In Italy’ Valentina Vignali Sizzles In Tiny Black Bikini

Valentina Vignali is dropping jaws in the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, she’s wildly popular, boasting an impressive following of over 2.3 million on the platform alone. She’s become known as the “Sexiest Basketball Player in Italy” and pretty much everything that she does earns her amazing reviews. In the one of the most recent photos that was shared for her fans, the bombshell smoldered in a skimpy black bikini.

In the caption of the image, she tagged herself at The Alexander, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Yerevan. The basketball star struck a pose in front on the mirror, snapping a selfie and holding her cell phone in one hand. The beauty showed off her killer figure in a skimpy black bikini that was adorned with flowers. The sexy suit left little to the imagination, showing off her taut tummy and toned legs. Also on display were the tattoos on her arm.

For the stunning look, the bombshell wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned Vignali a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 200,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments.

Some of the beauty’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more followers had no words and opted to flood the comments section with their choice of emoji, most notably the heart, flame, and heart-eye while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans. Most of the comments were in Italian with a few in English.

“You are the most stunning woman I have ever laid eyes on,” one follower gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

“Hottest woman on earth,” a second follower raved in addition to a few hearts.

“I am so in love with you baby. Please notice me,” another commented.

