Jessica Simpson Admits She Was Drunk During Disastrous 2017 ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Appearance

The singer says she can't even watch footage of the embarrassing interview.

Jessica Simpson is finally admitting to something that many fans have long feared was true. In a new interview while promoting her memoir, Open Book, the 39-year-old singer and fashion designer revealed that she was drunk during her disastrous 2017 interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

During an appearance on The Today show, Jessica admitted the interview took place during the height of her battle with alcohol.

“I can’t even watch the interview,” the mom of three told Today’s Hoda Kotb of the May 2017 sitdown on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It was a weak moment for me, and I wasn’t in the right place. I had started a spiral, and I couldn’t catch up with myself and that was with alcohol.”

During the headline-making interview, Simpson blurted out personal details about her birth control method with her husband Eric Johnson and she was confused as to how many songs she had ready for her new album. She also seemed to forget how long she had been in a relationship with her husband.

At the time, fans were concerned that something was wrong with the former MTV star, who was visibly “off.”

“I knew that I wasn’t present,” Simpson told Kotb of the moment. “I knew that something was off.”

Simpson revealed she hit rock bottom later that year when she was so drunk she couldn’t help her young children get into their costumes for Halloween after a day of drinking that started at 7 in the morning. The singer admitted she “zoned out” that day and has no idea who got her kids ready for trick or treating.

“I was just dazed and confused, and I just wanted to go to sleep,” Jessica told Kotb.

Jessica, who revealed she regularly carried around a “glitter cup” filled with alcohol, said she quit drinking the day after Halloween in 2017 and started working with a therapist. She says she remains sober today.

In the comments section to the Today Show’s video of the interview posted on YouTube, some fans said they knew Jesica was on something when talking to Ellen three years ago.

“I knew she was on pills and drinking on that Ellen interview,” wrote one commenter. “I was hoping and praying that someone in her close circle would get her help.”

Other fans feared that Jessica may still be struggling. A few fans commented that her speech sounded slow during the Today interview, and some even questioned if she is being honest about being sober.

Jessica, I am praying for you,” one fan wrote. “Be strong and continue on getting well.”

Jessica Simpson’s memoir Open Book will be released on February 4.