‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Rocks Chest-Baring Crop Top As She Struggles Against Sea Waves

Haley Kalil posted a new update to her Instagram account to tell her 317,000 fans that she will be attending a special event with other Sports Illustrated swimsuit models to celebrate the Super Bowl.

To accompany her announcement, on Tuesday, January 28, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to upload a sneak peek from her spread in the upcoming 2020 Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In the caption, Kalil said that she is super excited to combine her passion for SI and football on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rao’s by the Beach, a pop-up restaurant that will bring New York’s famous Rao’s Homemade to Miami, Florida, for a few days, as reported by Forbes. The event is a partnership between W South Beach and Wheels Up. According to the report, SI models Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, and cover star Camille Kostek will be hosting Friday night.

The former Miss Minnesota paired her caption with a video from her shoot, which took place in the British Virgin Islands a few weeks ago. In the clip, Kalil is with her feet in the water as she struggles to get into her poses against the incoming waves. As they crash, the waves splash water all over the model. Kalil cracks up as she tries to maintain balance.

The redhead beauty is wearing a turquoise crop top with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top is super short, leaving quite a bit of Kalil’s underboob exposed. In the process of shooting this video, her top got a little wet as well, though not enough to make it see-through.

Kalil paired her top with a pair of bikini bottoms in a dark shade of blue. The bottoms feature thin side straps in a sparkly material that showcase the model’s tan. The straps sit low on her figure, highlighting Kalil’s wide hips while the suit’s thong bottom puts her booty front and center.

The post proved to be popular with Kalil’s fans. In under a day of being posted, the video has viewed more than 76,900 times, garnering upwards of 8,400 likes and over 115 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Kalil’s beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Perfection right there,” one user raved, trailing the words with a series of red hearts.

“I can’t wait till May to see all the photos,” replied another fan, adding heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“Fun and Sexy!” a third user chimed in.