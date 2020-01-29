Vanessa Bryant Makes Instagram Account Public, Sharing Photos & Videos Of Kobe & Gianna With The World

On Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant made her Instagram account public, the first sign of social media activity shown by her after having lost her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a tragic helicopter crash Sunday morning.

The grieving mother’s newly public account contains poignant photographs and videos of Kobe and Gianna that have never been seen publicly before. For now, Vanessa has chosen not to allow comments on any of her posts. However, those same photos and videos are quickly gaining likes as friends and fans express their feelings, many leaving hearts in response. In the brief span of time since having made her Instagram account public, Vanessa’s follower count rose from 1.5 to 1.7 million, a number that is likely to increase.

Over a week ago, Vanessa’s Instagram feed featured a series of two pictures of Gigi playing basketball while Kobe coached his daughter. In the caption, she referred to their 13-year-old daughter as “mambacita,” which is a feminized version of Kobe’s NBA nickname of Black Mamba. Gigi was seen taking a shot in the first photo, joining the Mambas on the court — the AAU team that Kobe coached. The second picture in the series captures Kobe on the bench, Gianna pointing to something that looked like it could have been a play he’d drawn up for the team.

A video that Vanessa posted two weeks ago contained several highlights of Gigi on the court, and the attached caption noted that she was part of the class of 2024. Throughout the reel — which had already amassed over 864,000 views — Gigi showed off her “mambacita” skills as she dribbled up and down the court, and made several shots, while playing as part of the team she felt so close to.

In another post dated one month ago, Vanessa shared a sweet moment between Kobe and Gianna as they sat courtside during a Los Angeles Lakers game. Both dad and daughter were all smiles in the picture, and Kobe wore a bright orange hoodie that complemented Gigi’s bright yellow pants. That photograph froze a moment in time when they were together enjoying the game that they both loved so much.

At the same game, Vanessa posted a series of two images and a video. She noted that in the first one, Gianna was her twin, but in the last picture, she twinned with her dad. Sandwiched in the middle was a video of Kobe hugging Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, and James also leaned over to say something to Gigi during the brief encounter.

The December Lakers game wasn’t the only time Vanessa noticed Gigi and Kobe twinning. In November, they also sat courtside during a game, and the proud wife and mother shared a video of them walking off the court together, and she noted that the father and daughter shared the same walk in the clip.

In another video post from early January, Gigi played with the Mambas, and people nearby cheered for her when she scored a basket. Vanessa tagged the share with the hashtag basketball mom, and by all accounts, Gigi truly loved the game that her father made such a name for himself with.

Five weeks ago, Vanessa shared a post featuring a video that Gigi and some of her Mamba teammates made being what they were — young teenagers. They were all so full of life. She noted that the girls were happy and goofy.

Then there is a series of videos of Gigi in December when she showed up at Mamba practice after a Christmas show. Gianna wore a black dress and heels, which Vanessa noted belonged to her, as she shot baskets and showed off her dribbling skills. In a picture, the team huddled around coach Kobe

She also had a video that captured a 2020 glasses-wearing Vanessa sharing her first kiss with Kobe as the clock struck midnight, ringing out 2019 and bringing in 2020. They looked incredibly happy as confetti rained down around them.

Vanessa gave the world a further glimpse into the lives of Kobe and Gigi by making her Instagram account public, and it is nearly unfathomable that they are gone. The helicopter crash that took their lives Sunday morning also took the lives of seven others.