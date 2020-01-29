Cuban Bombshell Claudia Sampedro Flaunts Extreme Hourglass Figure In Corset Minidress

Claudia Sampedro shared a new update to her Instagram feed that has her 1.1 million fans drooling over her killer hourglass figure.

On Tuesday, January 28, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a two-photo slideshow of herself rocking a skimpy outfit that clings to her famous curves.

In the snapshots, Sampedro — who is known for her uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian, as Cosmopolitan has previously noted — can be seen striking a sexy pose on the porch of a gorgeous Southern colonial house. She is leaning a large glass door with dark green wood frames. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Miami, Florida, where the model lives. As those who follow Sampedro will know, the house has been featured in previous posts, suggesting this is her home.

Sampedro has on a black minidress that is both sexy and elegant. The garment has two spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders. The dress also features a corset-like bodice, with a series of silver hoops down the middle through which a string weaves. The top of the dress boast a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her ample cleavage fully on display.

The skirt of the dress is tiny, sitting high on her things. The overall fit of the dress if uber tight, highlighting her itty bitty waist that contrast with her wide hips and toned legs.

As indicated by the tag she added to her photos, her dress is courtesy of Oh Polly, a brand Sampedro often gives a shout out to on her Instagram feed.

Sampedro completed her sexy look with a pair of black strappy high-heeled sandals with strass details on top. She is wearing her blond highlighted hair swept over to one side and styled down in large, loose waves that fall over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

The photos proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of going live, the post has attracted more than 20,500 likes and upwards of 265 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for Sampedro.

“Love this look!” one user chimed in, including a string of crown emoji to the comment.

“All day Goals!” replied another one, trailing the words with a few heart-eyes emoji.

“You are gorgeous,” a third fan raved, adding a series of black heart at the end of the message.