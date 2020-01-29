Fitness Trainer Krissy Cela Targets Her Glutes In New Workout Video Series While Wearing Blue Leggings

Fitness trainer Krissy Cela targeted her glutes in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pair of blue leggings and a cropped gray hoodie, the brunette beauty started the workout with a series of frog pumps, during which she lay on the ground with her back braced against a stool. With her feet together and her knees spread apart, she thrust her hips upward while holding a dumbell on her pelvis. Even though she did them in her first video, in her caption, Krissy recommended doing them after workouts as a “finisher.”

In the second video, she tackled a set of fire hydrants into donkey kicks. For the first exercise, she had to get on her hands and knees before raising each knee to the side then she pressed the active leg back for the donkey kick. She advised going slow with this exercise because it only uses bodyweight.

The third and final video saw Krissy perform a set of reverse pumpers which meant that she had to lay chest-first onto the stool while holding a dumbbell between her feet. After situating herself on the stool, she started raising her lower body upwards with short bursts of motion. Krissy called this exercise “brutal” in her caption but assured fans that the effort was worth it.

The videos attracted close to 20,000 likes and over 200 comments.

In the comments section, fans seemed grateful for Krissy’s workout demo.

“Girl, you’re amazing! It’s inspiring to watch how hard you work,” one fan wrote.

“LOVE that last exercise and honestly it’s been forever since I’ve done it-the heck??” another added. “Need to add it back in ASAP!”

“Love these!!!” a third Instagram user gushed. “The frog pump is so good as a finisher! And the fire hydrants into donkey kicks use my two fave exercises!!”

“Frog pumps are killer after your workout,” a fourth declared before adding a fire emoji to their comment. “Love the target area workouts so much!

This is hardly the first time that Krissy has uploaded a booty-focused workout on her Instagram page. In a previous video, she trained that area of her body with a series of supersets that included deadlifts, goblet squats, bridges, and curtsy lunges.

“Absolutely love these supersets that are going to be leaving you sore in a good way!” she wrote in the caption.

The upload proved popular to her fans as it’s been liked over 35,000 times. More than 350 Instagram users have also commented on it.