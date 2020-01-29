Samsung Launches The Galaxy Tab S6 5G, The World’s First 5G Tablet In South Korea

South Korean smartphones and electronics giant Samsung, earlier today, launched a 5G variant of its flagship Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, in its home country. The launch of the new tablet — called the Galaxy Tab S6 5G — was made public through a press release (Korean) in which Samsung outlined the detailed specifications and features of the device.

The company also asserts that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G, as the new tablet is called, is the world’s first tablet to support 5G networks. The device is identical to the 4G variant of the tablet with almost the same technical specifications. What has changed, however, is the fact that the 5G variant uses Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem instead of the X24 LTE modem used on the standard variant.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which, until recently, was among the most powerful processors available for mobile devices. It has since then been superseded by the Snapdragon 855+ and the newer Snapdragon 865 chipsets.

The Snapdragon 855 chipset is based on a 7nm manufacturing process. It integrates an octa-core processor cluster consisting of four Kryo 485 high-efficiency Silver cores, three high-performance Kryo 485 Gold cores clocked at 2.42 GHz, and another higher-clocked Kryo 485 Gold core that has a clock speed of 2.84 GHz. For graphics, the processor integrates the Adreno 640 GPU that is clocked at 600 Mhz. The standard X34 LTE modem has been removed to make way for the X50 5G modem on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G.

Samsung / Samsung Newsroom

While the chipset supports up to 16GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G only gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.0 storage. Users can augment the storage further using microSD cards. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will go on sale in South Korea for the equivalent of $880.

While Samsung has also indicated that the 5G tablet is currently only available in the Korean market, there is a chance that the 5G variant could make its international debut soon. According to AndroidCentral, this is likely to happen at Samsung’s soon February 11 Galaxy Unpacked event. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samsung is expected to announce its next-generation of flagship-grade devices at this event. Among the handsets that will be announced here include the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the company’s latest foldable smartphone — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

With the launch of the 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S 5G, Samsung has effectively beaten archrival Apple in the race to become the first company to launch a 5G tablet.