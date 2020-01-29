Erica Mena Flaunts Huge Baby Bump In Pink Dress On Instagram

Erica Mena posted a new photo to her Instagram page yesterday. It’s nothing new for her to be sharing pictures of her baby bump, but this photo seemed to emphasize her belly’s size more than usual. She was seen posing in a pink dress.

The ensemble was a muted tone. It had gold chain straps which peeked through. The neckline was revealing with a cupped design. The update was cropped from her upper thighs-up, so it was hard to know the length of the dress. However, it was at least knee-length. The outfit was from Fashion Nova.

Erica stood in front of a blank wall. She angled her body towards the camera. She placed her left hand on the top of her belly, while her other hand was placed on her lower back.

The Love & Hip Hop star wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle. Her dark, curly locks fell around her right shoulders.

Meanwhile, her makeup complemented her outfit. Her eyeshadow was a shimmery, purple color. She also wore glossy, light pink lipstick. She completed her look with a pair of extra-large, silver hoop earrings. This isn’t to mention her light pink manicure.

Beside Erica was a green plant. She was well-lit for the shot, and cast a small shadow on the wall behind her.

The beauty’s many fans flooded the comments section with a variety of messages inspired by the new post.

“I’m calling the cops on ya gyn.. you should have been induced by now,” joked a follower, whose comment was liked over 290 times.

“Yep it’s-about that time. Ohhh I can’t wait to see how pretty she is,” gushed a supporter.

“Yes you are pregnancy goals the way you slayed this pregnancy,” declared an admirer.

“Baby girl about to come beautiful as always even being pregnant,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

And even though Erica certainly looks close to giving birth, she managed to maintain her usual elegance in the photo. Only time will tell when the baby will be born.

Previously, the bombshell posted another update on January 4 where she rocked a dress. This time, her outfit was made of white sequins. Revealing cut-outs left her underboob showing. It had thin, halter-like straps and was a long gown.

Erica stood against a white wall and leaned against it. She cupped her belly with her left hand, her red manicure popping in the shot. She raised her other arm into the air and rested her hand on her head.