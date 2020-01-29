Cosplay Model Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lavender Lingerie

The cosplayer sizzled in her risque lingerie.

On Wednesday, cosplay model Erica Fett uploaded a tantalizing post, consisting of two sizzling snaps, for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The provocative photos show the 31-year-old kneeling on a colorful carpet in a white-walled room. She sizzled in a sheer, lavender lingerie set, adorned with delicate floral embroidery, from the clothing brand, Agent Provocateur.

In the first image, the tattoo beauty held her undone bra against her chest. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous thighs were put on display. Fans were also able to get a full view of her impressive tattoo collection. Erica tilted her head and gazed into the camera, as she flashed her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the photographer. In doing so, she showed off her pert derriere, much to the delight of her audience

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and pink lip gloss.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer implored fans to let her know which of the two photos they preferred. Erica also encouraged her followers to visit her OnlyFans account, where she uploads racy post that do not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Fans were quick to share their opinion regarding the photo set.

“I’m in love with number 1 because it shows more of your beautiful tattoos,” wrote one follower.

“I like the first pic better. Such a plethora of color and beauty,” agreed another Instagram user.

Many commenters, however, noted that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image.

“[D*mn] this is [the] hardest decision [I’ll] have to make today… Saw the first pic and was like yea [sic] this is it… Then swiped and got confused,” said an admirer.

“I can’t choose! You’re perfection from every angle,” chimed in another fan, adding a string of heart-eye and rose emoji to the comment.

Erica graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

This is not the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. Earlier this month, she uploaded an Instagram photo, in which she wore an off-white bra and a pair of matching underwear. That post has been liked over 52,000 times since it was shared.